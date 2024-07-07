Grand Prix de Grande-Bretagne 2024 : Découvrez la grille de départ complète avec un triplé britannique à Silverstone !

Amateurs de Formule 1, accrochez-vous : le Grand Prix de Grande-Bretagne 2024 promet des étincelles sur le mythique circuit de Silverstone ! Préparez-vous à vibrer au rythme d’un spectacle hors du commun avec un trio britannique en pole position, une première qui promet de faire vibrer les tribunes. Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris et George Russell, nos trois fiers représentants, se positionnent en véritables chevaliers de la reine prêts à défendre leur fief sur l’asphalte. Tenez-vous prêts, la grille de départ est fixée et le compte à rebours est lancé, préparez-vous à une course épique où l’histoire pourrait bien s’écrire sous vos yeux ! Soyez au rendez-vous, ça va chauffer à Silverstone !

Un Triomphe Britannique à la Maison

L’ambiance était à la célébration nationale à Silverstone ce weekend, où les pilotes britanniques ont dominé les qualifications du Grand Prix de Grande-Bretagne 2024. George Russell, l’étoile montante de Mercedes, a décroché la pole position, laissant battre les coeurs de ses supporters à la vitesse de son bolide sur la piste mouillée.

A ses côtés en première ligne, nous retrouvons le vétéran et icône mondiale, Lewis Hamilton, qui, malgré l’expérience, a trouvé en Russell un rival digne de ce nom car il n’a pas réussi à le surpasser cette fois. Juste derrière eux, en troisième position, Lando Norris de McLaren confirme la suprématie britannique en se hissant au top trois, faisant de cette grille un tableau très « Union Jack ».

Les Défis de la Piste

Les conditions climatiques n’ont pas épargné les pilotes, transformant la séance de qualifications en un véritable ballet mécanique sur l’asphalte glissant. Le défi était de taille et a vu certains des favoris glisser littéralement hors de la compétition. Sergio Pérez et Charles Leclerc, malheureusement, en ont fait les frais en se retrouvant éliminés bien plus tôt que prévu, suite à des mésaventures dans le gravier.

Quant à Max Verstappen, habituellement une force avec laquelle il faut compter, il a terminé quatre positions derrière le leader après des dégâts causés à sa machine.

La Grille de Départ Complète

1 – George Russell (Mercedes AMG)

– George Russell (Mercedes AMG) 2 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes AMG)

– Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes AMG) 3 – Lando Norris (McLaren)

– Lando Norris (McLaren) 4 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

– Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 5 – Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

– Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 6 – Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

– Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) 7 – Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari)

– Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari) 8 – Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

– Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 9 – Alex Albon (Williams)

– Alex Albon (Williams) 10 – Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

– Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 11 – Charles Lecler> (Scuderia Ferrari)

– Charles Lecler> (Scuderia Ferrari) 12 – Logan Sargeant (Williams)

Retour en images sur cette journée de jeudi au circuit de Silverstone, où se déroule le Grand Prix de Grande-Bretagne ce week-end. #F1 https://t.co/6EdSMevBEX — F1i.fr (@F1iFr) July 4, 2024

Antoine Blondain, diplômé de l’Institut de Journalisme Bordeaux Aquitaine (IJBA), une institution qui sert de creuset aux journalistes prometteurs en France. Aujourd’hui, je suis rédacteur, auteur, et journaliste pour le site web journalpremiereedition.com, où je couvre une variété de sujets qui englobent les domaines politiques, culturels et sociaux. Ma passion pour le journalisme a vu le jour durant mes années de formation à l’IJBA, où j’ai acquis non seulement les compétences techniques nécessaires pour exercer ce métier, mais aussi une éthique professionnelle rigoureuse. L’institut m’a offert un environnement propice pour comprendre les mécanismes complexes qui régissent les médias et la communication en général. Bonne lecture!

